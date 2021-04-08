Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 96 new cases Thursday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,298, and the confirmed case count stands at 106,724.
Public Health reports that 38,232 people have recovered from the illness, and 65,053 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,884 up to age 17; 64,361 ages 18 to 49; 19,460 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,946 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 46 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 13 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Wednesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services announced Monday that now anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.