Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 61 new cases Saturday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,322 and cases to 107,825.
Public Health reports that 38,378 people have recovered from the illness, and 65,999 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,059 people age 17; 65,049 ages 18 to 49; 19,635 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,005 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 28 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and seven of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.