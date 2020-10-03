Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 100 new cases Saturday morning.
That means Kern County has seen 386 deaths from the virus, and 32,443 cases, since reporting on the pandemic began in mid-March.
A total of 16,380 people are said to have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,702 people up to age 17; 20,161 people ages 18 to 49; 5,083 people ages 50-64; 2,771 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 58 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 15 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.