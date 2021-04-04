Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 40 new confirmed cases on Sunday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,286, and cases to 106,460.
Public Health reports that 38,128 people have recovered from the illness, and 64,453 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,855 up to age 17; 64,197 ages 18 to 49; 19,413 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,923 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 49 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 16 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Currently, anyone age 50 and older is eligible, along with people with certain serious health conditions, and in certain jobs and residing in certain ZIP codes. Come April 15, all people age 16 and above are to be eligible for the vaccine.