Kern County Public Health Services announced 48 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
Kern's totals stand at 32,491 cases and 386 deaths since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
The county reports that 16,405 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,708 people up to age 17; 20,187 people ages 18 to 49; 5,813 people ages 50-64; 2,777 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 63 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 16 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.