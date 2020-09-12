The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new deaths from coronavirus and 59 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths from the virus to 326 since reporting began in mid-March, and the case total to 30,632.
A total of 14,202 people are said to have recovered from the illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,516 people up to age 17; 19,031 people ages 18 to 49; 5,442 people ages 50-64; 2,598 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 82 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
