Kern County Public Health Services announced four new coronavirus deaths and 99 new confirmed cases Tuesday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 420 since the pandemic began, and the total cases to 34,027.
Public Health says that 17,275 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,907 people up to age 17; 21,101 people ages 18 to 49; 6,095 people ages 50 to 64; 2,918 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 48 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.