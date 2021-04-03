Kern County Public Health Services reported four new coronavirus deaths and 91 new confirmed cases Saturday.
That brings Kern's deaths to 1,281 and cases to 106,420 since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports that 38,128 people have recovered from the illness, and 64,413 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,850 up to age 17; 64,170 ages 18 to 49; 19,407 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,921 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 49 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 16 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Currently, anyone age 50 and older is eligible, along with people with certain serious health conditions and in certain jobs. Come April 15, all people age 16 and above are to be eligible for the vaccine.