The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new deaths attributed to coronavirus on Saturday, along with 118 new diagnosed cases.
That brings the total deaths to 354 since reporting began in mid-March. There are a total of 31,389 cases.
The county says 15,298 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,574 people up to age 17; 19,504 people ages 18 to 49; 5,591 people ages 50-64; 2,670 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 74 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 21 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(1) comment
A curse on Donald Trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.