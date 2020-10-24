Kern County Public Health Services announced 38 new coronavirus cases Saturday, but no new deaths.
That brings Kern's confirmed case count to 33,813 since reporting on the pandemic began in mid-March. The total deaths remains at 416.
Public Health reports that 17,177 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,884 people up to age 17; 20,965 people ages 18 to 49; 6,055 people ages 50 to 64; 2,904 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.