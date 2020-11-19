Kern County Public Health Services announced 309 new coronavirus cases Thursday, but no new deaths.
That brings Kern's total cases to 37,632 since the pandemic began. There have been 437 coronavirus deaths in Kern.
Public Health reports 18,001 people have recovered from the illness, and 9,703 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,433 people up to age 17; 23,240 people ages 18 to 49; 6,737 people ages 50 to 64; 3,216 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 86 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Monday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.