Kern County Public Health Services reported Saturday morning that 30 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, and there has been one more death.
That brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 5,140, and there have been 81 deaths since reporting began in mid-March.
As of Friday, Public Health reports 3,627 people have recovered from their illness.
Here is the age breakdown in Kern: 565 cases are among those 17 and under; 2,978 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 1,048 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 539 cases are among those 65 and older.
Males make up 47 percent of the case count in Kern; females are 53 percent.
A total of 722 tests have come back negative, while the results of 64,375 are pending.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.