The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 243 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, but no new deaths.
That brings Kern's total cases since reporting on the pandemic began to 36,470, and the number of deaths to 432.
Public Health reports that 17,791 people have recovered from their illness, and 8,817 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,263 people up to age 17; 22,526 people ages 18 to 49; 6,552 people ages 50 to 64; 3,123 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 63 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 13 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.