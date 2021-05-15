Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 86 new confirmed cases Saturday morning.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,376. The county reports a total of 109,272 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports that 38,970 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,503 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,302 people age 17 and under; 65,870 ages 18 to 49; 19,893 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,116 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 28 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.