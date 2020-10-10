Kern County Public Heath Services announced two new coronavirus deaths and 47 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's totals to 394 deaths and 32,878 cases since pandemic reporting began in mid-March.
A total of 16,668 people are said to have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,759 people up to age 17; 20,408 people ages 18 to 49; 5,894 people ages 50-64; 2,811 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 11 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.