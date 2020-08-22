The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new coronavirus deaths and 257 new positive cases in its Saturday updates.
That brings the total number of deaths to 240 since reporting began in mid-March, along with a total of 27,925 cases.
The county was delayed in reporting Saturday's numbers until the afternoon because of a state-run database issue.
The county says 9,535 people in Kern have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,215 people up to age 17; 17,388 people ages 18 to 49; 4,933 people ages 50-64; 2,347 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 58 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
