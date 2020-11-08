Kern County Public Health Services announced 189 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday morning, but no new deaths.
Kern has now seen 35,394 cases since the pandemic began, and 429 deaths.
Public Health reports that 17,598 people have recovered from their illness, and 8,183 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,101 people up to age 17; 21,872 people ages 18 to 49; 6,375 people ages 50 to 64; 3,040 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.