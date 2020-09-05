The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 182 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, but no new deaths.
That brings the total cases in Kern to 30,050 since reporting began in mid-March. A total of 296 people have died from the virus.
The county reports 13,304 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,450 people up to age 17; 18,683 people ages 18 to 49; 5,341 people ages 50-64; 2,532 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 119 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 37 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(9) comments
And The Infected numbers keep on piling up.
NOTE: the majority of states that are officially at highest infection spread/rates are RED states! 😂 lol. FatBoy Red Wig bragged and taunted that “notice it’s worse in Democrat states?” FatBoy Red Wig was forced to shut his mouth and the media us crucifying him for all that madness he spewed.
Now he has to eat that crow... sublime days are here. Hahaha
Nearly one-half MILLION deaths by Christmas predicted. Death numbers doubling in just a few months. Hmmm keep doubling... how many times would it need to double before KC must measure deaths in multiples of a thousand?? Not many. Do the math. MrKnowitALL in all his splendor. Drink in his aura and be humbled. Cesspool Chloroform Genie and Veritas-Stinkus and their motley crew are angry now—-faces beet-red like their master. Hahaha
Bow down to Daddy. And kiss Biden’s ring.
So fetch me a tuna fish sandwich... some BBQ chips and a grape soda, Fools. And Minions; do Not forget my Black & Mild cigars and my House slippers!!
How many potential voters do you really think you sway with your foolish posts? You make Dweeb look like Einstein.
Real INDEPENDENTcomment ya made here. 😂 hahaha. Little bit under the collar ain’t ya this fine Saturday? Mmmmm. Smells like victory to me.
Oh—you must have mistaken me for The Man in the Mirror—YOU... cuzz I care not how many I “ sway with your foolish posts”. I see YOU actually believe YOUR posts—or anyone’s for that matter—so ignorant of you, but in character to be sure.
Poor lil misguided Indy. Actually thought this was a forum for an exchange of ideas that may change one’s outlook! Hahaha. What a derelict. Naive child. Misbegotten misanthropic infantile development experiments gone awry. I’ll pray for you my child.
In the meantime: ya CANNOT win and election when 69 days out you insult the Veterans if America. It’s... ummm—lemme search for the right word. Oh. Yes. UN-American. 😂 lol 😂 😂. Hahaha.
FatBoy Red Wig: Yer OUTTA here! Yer FIRED!!
Not under my collar. Trump approval stands at 52%. ;-)
Oh poor deranged local Troll Mrlostitall. Your math is as flawed as your ability to write coherently. Your guesses were wrong from the beginning and hopefully continue to be. So tell me what are the top 3 states in total COVID fatalities so far? Hhmmm, could they be Democrat majority states. Why yes Mrintellectuallydisabled, you guessed it, they are.... Oh and the only angry one appears to be you, depending on which one of your alter-egos is dominant at the time. Next time get some help before you try to take on someone who is superior to you.
Verities-Bad-Breathitas.
Sorry son, I’m waaay too sharp you nine waylaid by false narratives. I said MAJORITY of states with highest spear/infection. NOT who was in top 3.lol
What a weak moronic attempt to challenge yer Daddy. Tsk Tsk
More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than died in World War I. And more than double the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. 190,000. There's a word for that massive loss of life: unacceptable. The majority of Republicans, 63% say it's ok they died. Only 10% of Democrats. Republicans, what has happened to your himanity? You were enraged when 3,000 Americans died on 9/11. When did you lose your compassion for your fellow Americans?
No compassion for Liberals like you.
When did you Dems lose compassion for the unborn?
