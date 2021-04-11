Kern County Public Health Services reported 169 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 107,341, and the deaths to 1,304.
Public Health reports that 38,252 people have recovered from the illness, and 65,262 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,978 up to age 17; 64,769 ages 18 to 49; 19,549 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,971 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 42 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 14 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine in Kern County.