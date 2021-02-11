The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 451 new cases Thursday morning.
That brings the total deaths since the pandemic began to 677. There have been 99,087 cases.
Public Health reports that 33,444 people have recovered from their illness, and 43,764 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 11,866 up to age 17; 59,946 people ages 18 to 49; 17,965 people ages 50 to 64; 9,243 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 266 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 46 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Wednesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.