The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new deaths and 144 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning.
That brings the total to 286 deaths and 29,115 confirmed cases since reporting began in mid-March.
The county reports 11,640 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,335 people up to age 17; 18,106 people ages 18 to 49; 5,174 people ages 50-64; 2,457 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 147 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 53 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.