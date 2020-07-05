Kern County Public Health Services reported Sunday morning there are 115 new cases of coronavirus and one more person has died.
That brings Kern's totals to 5,255 cases and 82 deaths since reporting began in mid-March.
The health department reports 3,670 people have recovered from their illness.
Here is the age breakdown in Kern: 575 cases are among those 17 and under; 3,051 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 1,069 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 550 cases are among those 65 and older.
Males make up 47.1 percent of the case count in Kern; females are 52.9 percent.
The results of 729 tests are pending, while 65,816 tests have come back negative.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
