Kern County Public Health announced one new coronavirus death and 88 new confirmed cases Sunday morning.
Kern's totals now stand at 395 deaths and 32.966 cases since reporting began in mid-March.
A total of 16,686 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,771 people up to age 17; 20,464 people ages 18 to 49; 5,902 people ages 50-64; 2,823 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 57 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 11 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.