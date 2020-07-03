Kern County's positive coronavirus cases have passed the 5,000-mark, reaching 5,110 in numbers reported by the Kern County Public Health Services Department Friday morning.
The department also reported three more deaths, bringing the number of people who have died from the illness to 80 since reporting began in mid-March.
Friday's numbers show an increase of 161 cases over Thursday.
The growing number of cases comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom has placed new restrictions on Kern businesses — and those in several other counties — for at least the next three weeks as he also renewed his call for wearing face masks and social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Here is the age breakdown in Kern: 558 cases are among those ages 17 and under; 2,967 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 1,040 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 535 cases are among those ages 65 and older.
Males make up 46.9 percent of the case count in Kern; females are 53.1 percent.
A total of 62,855 tests have come back negative, while the results of 714 are pending.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
