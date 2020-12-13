The total number of coronavirus cases in Kern County surpassed the 50,000-mark Sunday.
Kern County Public Health Services reports there have now been 50,624 coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began. There have been 469 deaths.
A total of 19,199 people have recovered from the virus, and 12,965 people are presumed to have recovered.
On Sunday, 685 new cases were reported, and two new deaths were reported.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 6,156 people up to age 17; 31,146 people ages 18 to 49; 8,999 people ages 50 to 64; 4,308 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 248 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 58 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."