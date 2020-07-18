The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 495 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning.
That brings the total case count in Kern to 7,738 since the first was announced March 13. A total of 4,719 of those individuals have recovered from the virus while 2,729 are isolating at home, the county reports.
The number of deaths remains at 105.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 851 people up to age 17; 4,638 people ages 18 to 49; 1,439 people ages 50-64; 800 people ages 65 and older.
According to state data, there are 245 COVID-19 patients being treated in Kern County hospitals, 68 of which are reportedly in intensive care. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
