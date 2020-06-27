The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 40 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning.
That brings the total cases to 4,350, and 65 deaths since the county saw its first cases in mid-March.
California Department of Public Health figures show 123 people in Kern are hospitalized, with 49 of those patients in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday. Yet Kern County numbers say 72 people were hospitalized as of Saturday.
Males make up 47.1 percent of the case count in Kern; females are 52.9 percent.
Here is the age breakdown: 469 cases are among those ages 17 and under; 2,499 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 901 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 471 cases are among those ages 65 and older.
A total of 50,581 tests have come back negative, while the results of 705 are pending.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with the correct number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Kern.
Donny's playing gulf today....again.... Mikey never tires of carrying Don's bag and balls.......not really much more to do while they wait for the plague to disappear by Easter....Abandon Ship.....every United-State for yourself.....all mask-less Republicans and Independents residing in California please exit to Texas and Arizona.....Fund the build-a-Eastern-Border Wall.....Save the Imperial Valley...
Ok people. Quit being right wing derps. Where a mask. The virus doesn't care if you love Trump. Trump doesn't love you. He's golfing again today.
Dweeb, you've seen where the highest rates of infection per 1000 people are in Kern County, haven't you?
Even you'd be hard pressed to consider those areas full of "right wing derps"...
#EducateYourself
That's pretty racist but yes black and brown people have a higher infection rate. They tend to work "essential lower paying jobs" in order to keep right wing derps in groceries. Yes, Trump should not be playing golf right now, but the image hurts him, he's sinking fast, so I'm ok with it.
Not racist at all Dweeb- did I mention race? Nope- only SCIENCE in the actual numbers.
Nice try- when leftists get in trouble, nice to know they'll still play the race card every time. You are nothing less than predictable Dweeb...
