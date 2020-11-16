The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 301 new coronavirus cases Monday and no new deaths. Meanwhile, hospitalized cases of COVID-19 increased markedly in recent days to a level not seen in two months.
Kern's total case count now stands at 36,919 since the pandemic began. There have been 432 deaths among Kern residents.
The state reports that 80 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern as of Sunday, and 17 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.