Kern County Public Health Services reported eight new coronavirus deaths and 636 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 624 since the pandemic began. There have been 93,628 cases since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports 32,078 people have recovered from their illness, and 35,851 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 11,205 up to age 17; 56,805 people ages 18 to 49; 16,930 people ages 50 to 64; 8,624 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 317 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 92 of those are in intensive care units. These numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.