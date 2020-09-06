The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 40 new cases of coronavirus Sunday morning, and no new deaths.
That brings the county totals to 30,090 diagnosed cases of coronavirus since reporting began in mid-March, and 296 deaths.
Public Health reports that 13,337 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,458 people up to age 17; 18,709 people ages 18 to 49; 5,346 people ages 50-64; 2,533 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 98 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 32 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(4) comments
looks like folks have finally stopped listening to the TeaPartyPatriotCrap and have finally masked up.. don't drink the Patriot'sKool-Aid folk's... its nasty
No mask here. Not needed and not required by law. I noticed this news is not featured at the top of the main page. 40 cases? Not big enough to worry about. We have been trending downward by their own false, warped numbers since late June.
In psychology and logic, rationalization or rationalisation (also known as making excuses) is a defense mechanism in which controversial behaviors or feelings are justified and explained in a seemingly rational or logical manner to avoid the true explanation, and are made consciously tolerable—or even admirable and superior—by plausible means. It is also an informal fallacy of reasoning.
I read a piece yesterday that said 52% of citizens 18-29 years old are living with their parents. This morning an epidemiologist said 80% of community spread is caused by the 18-25 age group.
Put those 2 together and we could have a very bad winter.
