The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Sunday morning there are 138 new coronavirus cases, and two more deaths.
The brings the total cases to 4,488, and the deaths to 67 since the first cases were reported in Kern County in mid-March.
Here is the age breakdown: 489 cases are among those ages 17 and under; 2,585 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 923 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 481 cases are among those ages 65 and older.
Males make up 47.1 percent of the case count in Kern; females are 52.9 percent.
A total of 52,157 tests have come back negative, while the results of 690 are pending.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
Don't kill your parents, uncles, aunts and grandparents. Wear a mask. Or, kill em. Maybe you don't care.
