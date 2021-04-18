Kern County Public Health Services reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 107,859, and deaths to 1,322.
Public Health reports that 38,380 people have recovered from the illness, and 66,034 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,067 people age 17; 65,070 people 18 to 49; 19,639 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,006 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 28 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and six of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.