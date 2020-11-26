Kern County passed the 40,000-mark for confirmed coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving Day.
Kern County Public Health Services reported 347 new coronavirus cases Thursday morning, but no new deaths.
That brings Kern's total cases to 40,337 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 448 deaths.
The health department reports 18,339 people have recovered from the illness, and 11,721 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,795 people up to age 17; 24,880 people ages 18 to 49; 7,203 people ages 50 to 64; 3,450 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 126 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 25of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Wednesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.