Kern County residents should be on alert for price gouging and charitable solicitation fraud as the region comes to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office issued a news release Monday warning residents to beware of individuals who attempt to profit following recent emergency declarations issued by the President Donald Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom.
State law prohibits businesses and individuals from raising prices 30 days after an emergency declaration, according to the release. It’s also illegal to charge a price for essential goods and services that is more than 10 percent higher than the price charged immediately before the emergency declaration.
The offense, known as price gouging, is subject to criminal prosecution and carries a penalty of up to one year in county jail and a maximum fine of $10,000. Violators may also face civil enforcement actions and penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, plus mandatory restitution.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer also cautioned residents to be aware of individuals or organizations soliciting funds in support of vulnerable populations. The DA’s office asks residents to give money to charities and relief organizations they are familiar with and whose proper contact information can be verified.
Incidents of suspected price gouging in Kern County can be reported to the Kern County District Attorney by calling 868-2340.
