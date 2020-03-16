Kern County continued to feel the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic Monday as residents came to grips with school closures, continued panic buying and a continuing stream of closures and advisories for bars and restaurants and the elderly about how to respond to the situation.
There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County, the head of the Kern County Public Health Services Department said during a news conference Monday morning. However, there are 335 cases statewide and six people have died from the virus, state health officials have reported.
Responding to a recommendation from Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, local restaurants are scaling back seating capacity, encouraging takeout and delivery options and finding ways to get creative with the situation.
Heather Laganelli, owner of Locale restaurant downtown, is offering trays of lasagna for sale, and encouraging takeout orders.
"You get in the habit of going out to eat in your daily routine and there’s not a lot of stores offering anything quick and easy right now," Laganelli said. "I think everyone is in a state of panic right now.
"If I can provide people with homemade gourmet food options, made from scratch with local ingredients, then hopefully it can lessen the blow of the severity of the situation," she said.
Laganelli admitted she's worried about the potential impact felt on the restaurant industry, from the virutal shutdown of normal life that is being encouraged right now to stop the spread of coronavirus.
She has discounted gift certificates which can be bought online as a way to keep cash flow coming into the restaurant, she said.
"There’s going to be some tough times ahead," she said.
Many large chains have announced modified operations. Starbucks has announced it will halt indoor and outdoor seating and Chick-fil-A said it will also suspend dining room seating.
Locally, Lenghtwise Brewery posted online that it will continue to operate its three locations. Temblor Brewing said it will reduce seating capacity by half as recommended and has canceled scheduled events but it is offering food and beer delivery, and curbside pickup options.
At Moo Creamery, owner Jessica Pounds said she is looking into tweaking her online ordering system to allow for curbside pickup. She also restocked her restaurant this morning with to-go items like chicken pot pies, chili and macaroni and cheese, that can feed families and be easily frozen.
"I hope Bakersfield stays strong and we can all get through this together and support each other," she said. "Not just for us, but for the staff as well."
Here's what else is happening:
- All Kern County public schools will close by mid-week, following a mandate to do so issued by county education officials late Sunday.
- Valley Plaza Mall announced it will operate on modified hours staring Monday. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The BLVD! announced on Facebook Monday that it will be closed for the foreseeable future.
- Studio Movie Grill announced it will reduce seating capacity and seat moviegoers 10 feet apart.
- Trader Joe's has announced modified hours. All its stores will now be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
