Bakersfield College's Panorama campus will be the site of free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The self-swab tests will be offered in the parking lot at Haley Street and University Avenue. No appointment is necessary.
The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, in collaboration with Kern County Public Health Services Department and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, is hosting the testing.
People are asked to please wear a mask. Adventist Health and Jim Burke Ford will provide free face masks to those who do not have one.