Postponed events at Bakersfield College

The following events have been postponed until further notice at Bakersfield College:

College-wide events

March 19: HEAL Summit

April 8: Active Shooter Drill

April 24: Concept Building Conference

Student life events

March 12: STEM Celebrates Pi Day in the SE Courtyard

March 19: Distinguished Speaker Series - Elaine Weiss

March 26: Distinguished Speaker Series - Tony B. Iton

March 26-April 2: Public Health Week

April 1: Spring Fling Carnival

Rural events

March 13: "We're Still Here": Work, Hope, Dignity, and the Education of the Fields

Counseling

March 13: Peer Mentor Training

March 19: AG Resume workshop & employer panel

March 25: Women Leaders Symposium in Police-Fire-Paramedics

April 1: ITT Career Expo