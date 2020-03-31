Eight new local COVID-19 cases were announced Tuesday morning by the Kern County Public Health Department.
There have been 82 reported cases within county borders. Two non-residents have also tested positive while in Kern, although they are not included in the official local count.
Of the 2,844 total tests conducted in the county, 979 are still pending results. There have been 1,781 negative tests and there was one virus-related death last week.
(3) comments
Does anyone know the infected??
As I stated two weeks ago, "the tsunami is coming get ready".
The only way to flatten the infection curve is to stay home. Everyone should know that by now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.