The CIF State Basketball Championships have been canceled in response to the possible spread of coronavirus, according to a release from the federation Thursday morning.
Two local teams are directly impacted by the decision — the East Bakersfield High School girls program and Bakersfield Christian boys team. They were scheduled to take the court Friday and Saturday, respectively, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
"We're all a little numb right now," said Bobby Sharp, East High girls basketball coach. "We practiced this morning and got our stuff already (to travel to Sacramento), even though I knew in the backdrop what was going on. We were all just trying to stay positive and hope for the best that maybe we could play in an empty arena or have a relocation game at a smaller venue, or something like that. But (CIF) just decided to bail out on the whole thing."
The decision is one of the latest in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Late Wednesday evening Governor Gavin Newsom and California public health experts released a statement that large gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March. The release stated that non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people and that events should not proceed if people are gathered within six feet of each other. Locations included an auditorium, stadium or arena.
East was bidding to become the first girls basketball team to win a state title. Three other teams have reached the final, including McFarland last season, but all three finished as runner-up. The game was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday and the team was planning to leave for the state capital before noon Thursday following a send-off by the school.
"Social media blasts everything today, so a lot of the players knew what was happening with the NBA and they knew the district had cancelled all outside travel for activities and athletics, but we knew too that ourselves and BCHS had been giving permission to travel and play," Sharp said. "Some of the kids knew and some didn't, but you know, you go into your team room and we sit down and start talking … tears start flowing and the emotion of realizing that for your seniors, this is it.
"You know, we didn't get to close. And that's really difficult because our kids have worked so hard. This amazing season that we've had, that experience at state would have been … for us it was more than icing. It was just a culmination of what we said and who we are.
Sports leagues and athletic events throughout the country have been altered or put on hold all together due to recent concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.
"But what I told them is, you can't focus on things you can't control," Sharp said. "You have to focus on what you've accomplished. To be considered in the conversation when they start talking about one of the best girls basketball teams in the history of Kern County, having made the state championship game, you have to have a conversation about us now. We've already put ourselves as the greatest girls basketball team in school history.
"We try to focus on that, but it's going to take us a while (to process it). But I don't think it will happen until we're a few weeks down and the girls are able to think about all the things that they've accomplished."
The news hit Bakersfield Christian's campus pretty hard, as well. The Eagles, who won the CIF State Division III football title in December, were bidding to become the fourth area boys basketball team to win a state title. The game was scheduled for noon Saturday at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.
"I'm devastated," said a tearful Garrett Brown, Eagles boys basketball coach, who was at work when he joined a conference call with CIF this morning when the cancellations were announced. "A couple coaches asked about hosting at a neutral site or whatever, and (CIF officials) shot it down. They said all of the games are cancelled. And I hung up the phone and told my boss I had to go. And I left work and came home."
Brown informed his players of CIF's decision to cancel the state title games on their team group chat and then called a few of his players.
"I just couldn't be at work," Brown said. "I couldn't answer questions, I didn't want to talk to people. I didn't want to put my game face on. I can't put my game face on right now. I just can't do it."
Although the announcement to cancel the state championships hit the local community hard, the decision seemed more and more likely Wednesday following the announcement that the NCAA basketball tournament was going to be played with limited spectators and the NBA was postponing its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, was late diagnosed.
"It's disappointing," said BCHS athletic director Blake Vander Schaaf. "First and foremost it's the well-being and importance of the safety of our students and our school. It was kind of crazy, we had a conference call with the CIF basketball committee (Wednesday) morning about 11:30 and there was nothing even mentioned about the coronavirus. It was just basic information about what to do when your team gets (to the Golden 1 Center), where the fans are entering, how many tickets you're allowed per school. That was over by noon and everything was fine.
"But as (Wednesday) unfolded, with the NBA cancelling their games, you could kind of see the domino effect. So it kind of went from getting excited and getting your team ready with travel plans, and in about four or five hours things just changed really rapidly. So it was disappointing."
Below is the release issued by the CIF:
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Effective Immediately - The California Interscholastic Federation ("CIF") has canceled all remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games. This includes regional finals scheduled for March 12, 2020, and the CIF State finals scheduled for March 13-14, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes. While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else.
We want to recognize the hard work and commitment our student-athletes have made to reach the State Basketball Championships. The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation.
For those that have already purchased tickets for the March 13-14, 2020 games at Golden 1 Center, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online via ticketmaster.com, refunds will be processed automatically.
(1) comment
It's a good lesson for kids. Perspective, priorities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.