Cal State Bakersfield announced Thursday it is moving classes to "alternative delivery" platforms for the rest of the spring semester, while a number of classes moved online at Bakersfield College in an effort to lower the chances of coronavirus infections.
President Lynnette Zelezny said the university will move forward with a plan to hold a majority of classes through various alternative platforms, such as online, video chat, YouTube, Blackboard or Canvas learning systems or email. The university will remain open.
Next week is the final stretch of midterms for students, and face-to-face classes will be allowed. The following week, March 23 to 26, classes will be suspended for four days so that faculty members can be trained on campus on how to transition their classes to an alternative platform. Zelezny said the university has invested funding and resources so that if faculty need additional equipment, such as cameras or learning modules for their classes, they will be available.
On March 27, classes will start being conducted in their alternative delivery. There are some exceptions, however, such as nursing clinics and theater and performing arts classes, which will stay in-person, Zelezny said. There will also be no in-person finals in May.
"We think this is going to help with the student anxiety that is in our environment due to the scare of COVID-19, and we think it’s respectful to students," Zelezny said.
Student housing buildings, dining services, Student Health Services, the Walter W. Stiern Library, the Student Recreation Center and other areas on campus will remain open to students.
Zelezny added that study abroad programs have been postponed until the fall. There are currently seven students overseas in the middle of their programs, but "none we know of have a positive case of COVID-19." One student is in Germany, four are in the Netherlands, one is in Chile and one is in Denmark.
The decision to suspend in-person classes came after several other CSU campuses made similar plans to cancel in-person classes and a petition created by CSUB students was circulating online asking for a switch to online classes.
There are around 1,400 faculty and staff and 11,206 students at CSUB.
In addition, both CSUB basketball teams returned to campus Thursday morning following an announcement by the Western Athletic Conference that its tournament in Las Vegas has been canceled, according to a news release. The decision was made in light of precautionary recommendations on social distancing to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. No student athletes or other personnel at the tournament have tested positive for the virus, according to officials.
In consultation with Kern County Department of Public Health Services, CSUB’s Student Health Services recommends that returning students and personnel monitor themselves over the next two weeks for any flu-like symptoms. However, since there are no reports of coronavirus cases at the tournament, the CSUB group is not considered to be at risk.
At BC, the first wave of classes moving online began Thursday. The college is hoping to move additional courses online throughout the next week as well, said Bill Moseley, dean of academic technology. A number for how many classes will move online was not available.
The campus remains open at this time and in-person classes will continue to meet.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we're trying to be as agile as we can," Moseley said.
The Kern Community College District voted Thursday to hold all remaining board meetings this school year telephonically. An executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom allows local and state legislative bodies to hold meetings via conference calls while still meeting state transparency requirements.
A decision regarding commencement has not been made for both institutions.
