A partnership of organizations will hold a second weekend of free COVID-19 vaccinations for farmworkers at the Forty Acres property at 30168 Garces Highway in Delano.
Vaccines will be given from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to farmworkers age 18 and over. No health insurance is required and no doctor’s note or order is needed.
Farmworkers are asked to call the bilingual call centers of UFW Foundation at 501-4280 and the Latino COVID task force’s Project Abuelita at 525-5900 for appointments.
The partnership is between the United Farm Workers, UFW Foundation, Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County, Kern Medical and Cesar Chavez Foundation.