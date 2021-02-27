A free COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic will be held in Frazier Park on Sunday, Kern County Public Health Services announced.
Adventist Health’s Mobile Clinic will take walk-ups from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (first come, first served) Sunday at Frazier Park Community Center, 3081 Park Drive.
It is only for those currently eligible in Phase 1A, 65 and older, and Phase 1B priority groups – education, ag workers and emergency response, Public Health Services said.
No appointment is needed. People are asked to wear a face covering and remain socially distant.