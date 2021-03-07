COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Kern County Fairgrounds' Mass Vaccination Clinic and the state's sites in Arvin, Rosamond and Wasco have opened for the week, the county announced Sunday.
The hours and locations this week are:
• Kern County Fairgrounds: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Arvin, 414 4th Ave.: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Wasco, 1202 Poplar Ave.: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Rosamond, 2500 20th St. West: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Eligibility is currently for residents who are health care workers, people 65 years of age or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services workers, and food and agriculture workers.
Go to MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255 to make an appointment.
The county reminded residents that anyone can register on MyTurn to be notified when they’re eligible to make an appointment. Users will receive a notification when appointments are available and can then sign up for both the first and second vaccine dose appointment.