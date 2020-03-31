Kern County now has more than 100 cases of COVID-19.
The most recent numbers as of Tuesday afternoon show 101 people in Kern have tested positive for the disease, a number that includes three non-residents, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
That number represents a doubling in cases in two days; on Sunday total cases stood at 50.
There has been one death so far, which county public health officials announced Friday.
Of the 3,093 total tests conducted in the county, 1,201 were pending results as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been 1,791 negative tests and there was one virus-related death last week.
(1) comment
Definition of a Sociopath
Glibness and Superficial Charm.
Manipulative and Conning.
They never recognize the rights of others and see their self-serving behaviors as permissible.
Grandiose Sense of Self.
Pathological Lying.
Lack of Remorse, Shame or Guilt.
Shallow Emotions.
Incapacity for Love.
Need for Stimulation.
Our President!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.