Kern County Public Health Services announced 73 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
That brings total cases in Kern to 35,467 since the pandemic began. There have been 429 COVID-19-related deaths in that same time.
Public Health reports that approximately 26,000 people have or are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
The state reports that 61 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.