Jennifer Blankenship was in for a shock Thursday at the Walmart on Rosedale Highway.
The mother of five had stopped in to do some everyday shopping and decided she'd also pick up some canned goods in case the new coronavirus hits locally and necessities become hard to find.
But other shoppers beat her to it. The toilet paper aisle was completely empty and bottled water was in short supply. She couldn't find beans, rice or ramen.
"People are going a little nuts," she said. "It's definitely different from what I've ever seen."
One day after Tulare County reported its first confirmed case of the virus, and despite a measured response by local and state public health officials, Bakersfield shoppers were preparing for the possibility that the virus could arrive in Kern County.
Bakersfield resident Martha Rodarte said the Rosedale Highway Costco, too, was out of toilet paper — as well as sanitizing wipes and paper towels. That didn't stop her from loading a shopping cart full of crackers, cans of chili, tuna, juice and canned beans.
She estimated having spent $1,000 at different grocery stores in recent days after learning that coronavirus worries had led to event cancellations and school closures.
"It makes us think we are in danger," she said. "Above all, we've got to be prepared."
'GETTING CLOSER'
Another Costco shopper, Megan Tishma, had already loaded up with canned goods and on Thursday was working on stocking up her freezer "just in case, like, we have to stay at home if we're sick."
The Cal State Bakersfield student and her husband, Zachary Tishma, said they were nervous because they had recently spent time in crowds while visiting the World Ag Expo in Tulare and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
"Maybe we should slow down a little bit," she said, adding that the virus seemed to be "getting closer."
PORTERVILLE CASE
Tulare County health officials announced Wednesday evening that an individual at Porterville's Sierra View Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19, as the coronavirus infection is called.
The patient, who was under age 65 and not considered part of a a population vulnerable to the virus, had contracted the infection while outside the area, said Tammie Weyker-Adkins, public information officer for the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.
Now in stable condition but experiencing symptoms while in isolation at home, the patient had visited the hospital before being diagnosed, Weyker-Adkins said. She added that state and local public health officials were working to track where the patient had gone in hopes of preventing other infections.
"We're trying to get specifics about the movement of the individual," she said.
GUIDANCE, TALLY
Local and state officials urged residents Thursday to avoid large gatherings and stop shaking hands after a series of measures were introduced for limiting the infection's spread.
A day after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, Kern's Public Health Department said no infections of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the county, while statewide four deaths and 198 cases were attributed to the disease, known as COVID-19.
County public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson conveyed new guidance from state officials advising that gatherings of 250 or more people be postponed or canceled. She said the advice does not require schools to close but does apply to events such as concerts, conferences and sporting events.
PRACTICAL ADVICE
She said the agency's advice remains for people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching their face, cover their coughs and sneezes, keep a distance from people who are sick and stay home if they feel ill.
It's still the height of the flu season, Corson emphasized, and 80 percent of known COVID-19 cases are mild, making it difficult to know whether a person has a minor or a serious infection.
Short of a formal test, she said, the best way to distinguish between a flu and infection with the new coronavirus is to look at a person's travel history and find out whether that person has come into contact with someone who has been infected with the virus.
People who suspect they may be infected should contact their physician, Corson said, adding that people without a physician should contact Clinica Sierra Vista or Omni Family Health.
Also Thursday, county officials unveiled a new social-media hashtag, #handshakefreekern, reminding people to avoid unnecessary physical contact.
STATE MEASURES
Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order addressing the pandemic on various levels.
People who lose their jobs because of COVID-19 won't have to wait the standard one week before receiving unemployment benefits, according to the order. Additionally, the deadline for filing state tax returns was extended by 60 days for individuals and businesses unable to file because of the disease.
Newsom's order also gives the state authority to "commandeer" property for conversion to temporary residents and medical facilities for the purpose of quarantining, isolating or providing medical treatment.
At the Costco on Rosedale Thursday, Shafter mother of five Stephanie Bloemhof was doing what she called regular shopping when she decided to pick up a few extra cans of food just in case.
There was no toilet paper so she bought boxed tissues. She rated her virus-related anxiety a six out of 10.
"I'll see what happens," she said.
As we are seeing in most cities now, the COVID-19 is causing a great deal of carnage. Not the virus itself but all the useless idiots who are assaulting others for a few scraps of groceries, toiletries & medical-related supplies EVEN THOUGH NONE OF IT HELPS IN ANY TYPE OF REAL EMERGENCY! Well done MORONS. My faith in Darwinism is restored.
