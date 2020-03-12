outbreak-coronavirus-world-1024x506px.jpg

The latest news, updates and closures on the coronavirus:

Campout Against Cancer tentatively postponed until November

Central Valley Sportsmen's Show postponed until May

League of Dreams cancels Opening Day Ceremonies event

Thursday's Leaders in Life youth conference canceled

Disneyland says it will close parks

Cancellations, postponements rolling in for local high school teams

BC remains open, first wave of online classes begin due to coronavirus concerns

March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to coronavirus

Coronavirus Wednesday update: Nine being monitored; Garces cancels events, trips

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.