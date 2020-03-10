Nine Kern County residents were being monitored for coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, Corson said Wednesday. California Department of Public Health has confirmed 157 cases statewide and one death as of Wednesday.
"The general risk to our population is low," Corson said.
The department is not currently recommending cancellation of scheduled events in the county at this time, she said in a daily video briefing, which is in accordance with guidelines the department was provided by the California Department of Public Health.
On Facebook, the department announced a new campaign to discourage handshaking.
Bakersfield College continues to cancel upcoming events due to concerns over coronavirus.
BC announced Wednesday the cancellation of its Annual Women in Leadership Panel which was scheduled for March 18.
To see a complete list visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/covid19/event-status.
Garces High School announced the cancellation of several upcoming events and trips, including His + Hers Catholic Teen Conferences, and a student trip to Spain and Portugal over the Easter break. Sporting events against teams from the greater Los Angeles area and the Bay Area have also been cancelled for the foreseeable future, the school said in a news release. The school said it had been directed to make the cancellations by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.
(1) comment
Monitored? Does that mean TESTED?
