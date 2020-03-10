Five Kern County residents are being monitored for coronavirus while 13 of 18 individuals have successfully moved through the monitoring process, according to county health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
There has been no confirmed circulation of coronavirus locally and no confirmed cases in the county, Corson said Tuesday. California public health has confirmed 133 cases statewide and one death.
Corson said while everyone should do their part to protect themselves and their families during flu season, she added those with compromised immune systems and the elderly should be extra stringent. Health tips such as washing hands, avoiding others who are sick and avoiding large gatherings are all encouraged, Corson said.
“Just common sense approaches to our more vulnerable populations is something we’re really encouraging our community to think about right now,” Corson said.
Bakersfield College has canceled a number of upcoming events due to concerns over coronavirus, including an annual outreach to Kern County schoolchildren set for Saturday at Cal State Bakersfield, the college announced Tuesday.
BC will cancel its Distinguished Speakers Series for later this month. Elaine Weiss and Tony Iton were scheduled to hold their talks on March 19 and March 26, respectively.
The college also canceled its Women and the Vote discussion panel with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, scheduled for Tuesday night.
In total, BC has postponed 13 events scheduled for March. See a complete list visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/covid19/event-status.
CSUB will postpone its College: Making It Happen event this Saturday. A new date has not yet been established, said Jennifer Self, director of public affairs and communications.
The event was meant to partner several local universities and colleges to encourage middle, junior high and high schoolers to pursue higher education. Workshops were also scheduled. Self said around 2,000 to 2,500 attendees were expected.
The Lightning in a Bottle music and culture festival is still a go even as concerns over the new coronavirus persist.
A Kern County spokeswoman told The Californian on Friday and reiterated to other media Tuesday that The Do Lab, which operates the festival, had no plans to cancel the event, nor did the California Department of Public Health recommend cancelling public events.
The festival could bring around 25,000 people to the Buena Vista Recreational area over Memorial Day weekend this year.
Several other large festivals have announced cancellations or postponements due to concerns over the virus. The city of Austin cancelled the popular South By Southwest festival last week. The festival was scheduled to begin on Friday, but was called off over concerns the large gathering of people could help spread the virus.
GET bus said in a Tuesday news release it has stepped up daily cleaning efforts with high-grade disinfectant and multipurpose cleaners. GET reminds riders to wash their hands before and after using public transit; sneeze or cough into a tissue, discard the tissue and wash hands; and to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, pointed to $8 billion in emergency funding to combat coronavirus, which was recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
In a news release, McCarthy's office said the financial package will aid the speed in vaccine development, bolster access to testing and treatments, and expand access to telemedicine services.
