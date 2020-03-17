The Kern Complete Count Committee is urging all residents to fill out their Census forms online, by phone or mail, according to a KCCC news release.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, KCCC is urging all residents to shelter in place and maintain social distancing while also stressing the importance of filling out the 2020 Census. The news release reiterates the importance of a complete and accurate census count, which helps ensure Kern receives its fair share of resources and political representation, particularly during an emergency situation.
When people don't answer online, by mail or by phone, census interviewers have to visit homes to collect data.
Call 1-844-330-2020 or visit https://my2020census.gov/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.